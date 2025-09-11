Ascent Group LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,625 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.5% during the first quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 72,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 281.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $7,457,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 107.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This trade represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

