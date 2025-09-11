Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.82, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,604,634 shares of company stock valued at $245,441,454 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

