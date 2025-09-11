IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Airbnb by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $3,457,000. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $24,968,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 944,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,212,181.90. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,438,326 shares of company stock worth $188,798,155. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.66.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

