Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by GK Wealth Management LLC

GK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.84.

Oracle Trading Up 36.0%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57. The firm has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 80.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

