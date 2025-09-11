Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Invests $30.34 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 462,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,338,000. Trimble accounts for approximately 4.4% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $45,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

