iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,863 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.