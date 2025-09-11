GK Wealth Management LLC Invests $531,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 136,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 166,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 275,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,418,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

