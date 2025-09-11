iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Lowered by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

