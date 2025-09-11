Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,666 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 3.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

