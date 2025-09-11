10,107 Shares in Cintas Corporation $CTAS Acquired by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $201.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

