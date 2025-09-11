Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $82,000 in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 686,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GD opened at $322.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $326.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 1,210 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.04, for a total value of $386,038.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,741.44. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

