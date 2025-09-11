Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.42.

Stryker Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $383.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.