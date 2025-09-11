Flaharty Asset Management LLC Invests $59,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.13.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,121 shares of company stock worth $13,003,146. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

