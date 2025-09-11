Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $69,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $388.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.