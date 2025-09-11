Wealth Management Associates Inc. Purchases 521 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,717,000 after buying an additional 1,078,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,029,000 after buying an additional 600,198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after buying an additional 417,113 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,966,000 after buying an additional 391,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

