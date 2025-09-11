Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,865 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $720,730,000. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $269,253,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

