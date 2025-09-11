Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price target on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

