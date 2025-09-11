Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.33 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.