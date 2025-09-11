Glenview Trust co Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Glenview Trust co trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

