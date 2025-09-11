Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.01 and a 1 year high of $234.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.29.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

