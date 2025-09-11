UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 555,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $292,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,540,005,000 after buying an additional 185,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,812,000 after buying an additional 175,890 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after buying an additional 212,931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after buying an additional 763,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,692,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total transaction of $5,919,039.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,865 shares of company stock worth $34,362,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 2.1%

AXON opened at $747.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.58, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $353.91 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $762.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

