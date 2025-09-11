MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 141,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 108,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 958,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 427,886 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.