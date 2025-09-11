Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,326,912,000 after buying an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,955,000 after buying an additional 926,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $977,880,000 after buying an additional 497,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

