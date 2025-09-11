MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,428,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 407.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $247.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

