Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,942,000 after buying an additional 424,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,710. This trade represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.6%

CMI stock opened at $404.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.