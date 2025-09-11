2,090 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Bought by Ransom Advisory Ltd

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

