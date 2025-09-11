Head to Head Survey: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Business Machines has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Dividends

Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. International Business Machines pays an annual dividend of $6.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Micron Technology pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Business Machines pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. International Business Machines has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. International Business Machines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $25.11 billion 6.24 $778.00 million $5.55 25.23 International Business Machines $62.75 billion 3.81 $6.02 billion $6.16 41.71

This table compares Micron Technology and International Business Machines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Technology. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Business Machines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and International Business Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 18.41% 13.60% 8.90% International Business Machines 9.11% 37.62% 7.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Micron Technology and International Business Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 5 21 2 2.83 International Business Machines 1 9 7 1 2.44

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $147.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. International Business Machines has a consensus price target of $270.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than International Business Machines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats International Business Machines on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.