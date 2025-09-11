Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Consolidated Edison worth $215,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.91. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

