Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

