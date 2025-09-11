Wealth Management Associates Inc. Purchases 10,514 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 118,634 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,969,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,193,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

