Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.