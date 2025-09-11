Addison Capital Co Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 582.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.59.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

