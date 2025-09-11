Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 794 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Elios Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

