Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Boosted by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

