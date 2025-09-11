Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2695 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a 0.2% increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Realty Income has a payout ratio of 213.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

