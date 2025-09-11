Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,874 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $49,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

