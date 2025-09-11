Anson Funds Management LP Takes $1.09 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,913,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,994,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 410,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

