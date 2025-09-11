Strategic Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $515.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

