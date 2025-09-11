QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $158.95 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

