Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $144.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

