Apeiron RIA LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded FS KKR Capital to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

