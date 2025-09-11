Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,873,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:SPG opened at $179.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

