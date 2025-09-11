Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,957 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

