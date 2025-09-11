Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. This trade represents a 52.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

