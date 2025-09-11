BOS Asset Management LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,782,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,178,000 after purchasing an additional 490,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

