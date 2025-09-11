WBI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,232 Eversource Energy $ES

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ES opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
