Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Air Products and Chemicals's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.07.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

