Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

