MSCI Inc $MSCI Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 136.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,401,245.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $562.73 on Thursday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.98 and its 200-day moving average is $559.37.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

