GK Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,259,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $655.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $657.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.44. The company has a market capitalization of $660.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

